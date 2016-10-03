What you can expect to hear from Hillary Clinton in Ohio today

Clinton plans to call out companies such as Wells Fargo, which secretly opened up millions of accounts for customers without their consent, and Mylan Pharmaceuticals, which raised the price of EpiPens without justification, a campaign official said, speaking only on the condition of anonymity.

“She will condemn an in-it-for-yourself approach that celebrates the abuse of workers and consumers as ‘good business,’” the Clinton official said.

The economic speech in Toledo appears to mimic many themes raised by Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, as well as Clinton’s former party rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democrat from Vermont.

Of course Clinton also is expected to include opponent Donald Trump with her litany of corporate greed. The New York Times reported Sunday that Trump took a federal income tax write-off of nearly $1 billion that could have resulted in him paying no income taxes for almost two decades.

Perhaps underscoring Clinton’s theme, Trump’s defenders are praising his move as an astute business move.

The Democratic nominee, ever the policy wonk, will outline a pair of new proposals. One would limit "forced arbitration" clauses in contracts that prevent employees and consumers, such as Wells Fargo customers, from suing. Another represents “a new commitment to promote competition, address excessive market concentration and the abuse of economic power, and reinvigorate antitrust laws and enforcement.”

Clinton also will appear in Akron late this afternoon to remind Ohioans they have about a week left to meet the Oct. 11 voter registration deadline, and that early voting begins the following day.

Her last appearance in Ohio was a Labor Day picnic in Cleveland on Sept. 5.

But the campaign is returning in force this week. On Tuesday , former President Bill Clinton leads a bus tour from Athens north through eastern Ohio. That’s the center of an area where Trump is attracting numerous Democratic supporters.

The Trump campaign ridiculed Clinton’s return to a state that has featured at least a visit a week from Trump or running mate Mike Pence, the Indiana governor.

"After taking nearly a month away from Ohio, Hillary Clinton's campaign hurriedly announced a return in the month of October to try to shift the developing media narrative that she's writing off this key battleground state,” said the Trump campaign’s Ohio spokesman Seth Unger.

“The problem for Hillary in Ohio is that she is a corrupt, incompetent Washington insider who has been promising the same failed solutions for 30 years, and Mr. Trump is an agent for change. There is remarkably little enthusiasm for Hillary among Democrats, independents, millenials, African American voters, and working families in ex-urban counties, and now her campaign is scrambling last-minute to find a region of Ohio where more than a couple hundred people will show up."

Kyle Kondik, former Ohioan now with the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, said the bottom line is that Trump almost certainly needs Ohio to win, while Clinton can lose the state but, like John F. Kennedy in 1960, still win the election.

The 1960 is the last time – and only the second time since 1896 – that Ohioans haven’t vote for the White House winner.

“If Donald Trump becomes president, Ohio will vote for him. If Hillary Clinton wins Ohio, she will be president. But if Hillary Clinton wins by just a small margin nationally, the state could easily back Trump in a loss,” Kondik said in an online posting Sunday night.

Kondik, the author of The Bellwether: Why Ohio Picks the President, also addressed questions about Ohio’s status as the country’s leading indicator of who will win the presidency.

“The relevant question today, as it pertains to both Trump’s chances in Ohio in this election, as well as whether Ohio remains a bellwether of national political opinion going forward, is how much does Trump truly improve on typical GOP performance among whites who do not have a college degree, how much does he fall off with whites who do have a college degree, and how much do those changes persist over time?

“If the answer to those questions are, respectively, a lot, not much, and yes, then Ohio very well could go the way of Missouri: A one-time bellwether that wandered away from the flock. But if the changes are minor, or if they are ones that do not persist past Trump, then the Ohio bellwether may very well endure, even if — as in 1960 — the state doesn’t actually vote for the winner this year.”

