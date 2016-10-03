Candidates focus on grassroots government, fight against drugs

The two current office-holders are not seeking re-electon. Gary Bauer is retiring, while Tom Dunlap is running for a state representative seat. The third commissioner, Joe Hintz, is not up for re-election.

Here’s an overview of each candidate and their thoughts on certain topics. A full copy of each Huron County commissioner candidate’s questions and answers for the two commissioner previews may be requested either by emailing ivykeller@norwalkreflector.com, or by stopping at the office, 61 East Monroe Street, Norwalk.

Bruce “Skip” Wilde (R):

Wilde, a lifelong resident of Huron County, currently lives in Norwalk with his wife, Patti. Starting as a pizza delivery driver in 1984, Wilde became a franchisee in 1989 — owning and operating Domino’s for 27 years. He currently is a franchisee for a Domino’s in Huron.

“Throughout my life I have been in public service,” Wilde said. “In 2015, I downsized my business which allowed me the opportunity to take on a larger role than I have in the past. For me, the chance to run for county commissioner was perfect timing.”

Along with his business experience, Wilde served on the Norwalk school board as well as St. Paul’s school board, Huron County health board and Norwalk city council. This, he said, gave him experience with managing large budgets, taxes and passing levies.

During his recent run for commissioner, Wilde has chosen to focus on the drug and opioid epidemic.

“The sheriff recently spoke to our Rotary Club and said that approximately 80 percent of the jail population is there for drug-related offenses,” he said.

He called for this to stop, saying “the economic effect on our community is overwhelming.”

“Our businesses continue to struggle with getting enough employees who can pass a drug test,” Wilde added.

Rather than wait for election, Wilde is involved with the “Imagine a Drug Free Community” task force for the last four months. The group organizes events such as recovery walks, he said, to help fight the drug problem.

“We will always need continuing education for our community as things evolve,” Wilde said.

Other plans include dealing with aging county-owned buildings.

“I want to put together an inventory of the county’s buildings and grounds,” Wilde said. “We need to assess their future maintenance needs.”

With the planned relocation of senior services, and veterans services looking for a new building, Wilde intends to create a five- to 10-year plan for the county’s buildings and grounds.

“It is a large part of the budget,” he said. “I believe that having a plan and being as prepared as you can will help us maintain the carryover that the current commissioners have been able to achieve.

“I believe Huron County has a good team in place and will have an even better team after the election on Nov. 8. Vote Bruce “Skip” Wilde your next Huron County commissioner,” he said.

Mike Nottke (D):

Nottke is a lifelong resident of Huron County and a current resident of Bellevue along with his wife, Amy. He has experience as the owner of a drywall company, as a worker for Norfolk Southern Railway and as an antiques business owner with his wife for 36 years.

This run for the commissioner’s seat is not Nottke’s first look at public office. He has served as a Lyme Township trustee for the past 20 years, and as secretary for eight years on the District Advisory Council for Public Health.

As anyone who has spoken to Nottke or heard him speak can attest, he touts grassroots efforts and grassroots government as the foundation for his campaign. His experience, he said, rests on interacting with people on every level down to the township.

Nottke supports communication and problem-solving between the many elected officials and residents in Huron County. Nottke aims to bring the government and residents together, saying “I enjoy the process of solving problems: meeting with people, identifying the problem, doing my homework to find available solutions and deciding on which solution benefits everyone involved.

“Having 20 years of grassroots government is a great tool to have when running for commissioner,” Nottke added. “I’ve worked with all the county officials over the time I’ve been in office. For the past 13 years, I’ve represented the 19 townships on the Ohio Public Works (Issue 1).”

Within that time, Nottke said, the townships received more than $7.1 million in loans and grants for road and drainage construction. He also serves on various other boards — including the county Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, which is involved in the 2016 comprehensive land use plan.

The land use plan is meant to maintain and manage future growth of the county. Like Wilde, Nottke also wants a program to maintain the county’s buildings.

Nottke said his small government experience has helped him to understand finances and will extend to a county scale.

“I understand budgets, resolutions, line items and many other elements needed to run an effective county,” Nottke said. “Being a trustee, I have constantly been a part of maintaining a balanced budget. I have been responsible and accountable with the revenue to finance and operate our township.

“Your vote is greatly appreciated in either October or Tuesday, Nov. 8. The key to good county government is Nottke for commissioner,” he said.