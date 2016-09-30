Candidates present different views for war on drugs, experience, prosecuting

At the ballots this November voters will have the opportunity to choose from current prosecutor Daivia Kasper, who has served as Huron County a prosecutor for 17 years, and James Sitterly, who has practiced law for nearly 10 years.

Sitterly is a lifelong resident of the county born and raised in Huron County, growing up in Norwalk Township. Sitterly attended St. Paul schools and moved back to Norwalk after college. He is licensed as an attorney in Ohio, Washington, was admitted to the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Originally form Minnesota and New York, Kasper is a 30-year resident of Huron County. She has been a licensed attorney for more than 20 years. She is admitted to practice law in all Ohio state courts and federal courts of the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio and Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

To help voters decide which candidate identifies with their values more, below is a series of questions the candidates were asked.

What does being the county prosecutor mean to you? Why is something you’re running for?

Kasper: “The county prosecutor is a critical person in the integrated system of public safety. As the prosecuting attorney, I believe the position is one of great responsibility and authority with the ability to significantly impact the lives of people and the obligation to work tirelessly for justice and service to the folks of Huron County.

“I am running to keep the position of prosecuting attorney because the folks in this community deserve a person with the strongest work ethic, high standards, committed to professionalism and diligence, a person who can and will prosecute criminals with smart effective prosecution to protect families and the community, reduce repeat offenders and serve the public good. Those are my qualities, qualifications, and commitment.”

Sitterly: “Being the county prosecutor means prosecuting the felony crimes for this county, and also acting as statutory legal adviser for the board of county commissioners, board of elections and all other county officers and boards. But it means much more than that.

“I believe I have a vested interest in protecting the community that I have lived in almost my entire life. I am unwilling to believe the prosecutor's office can't locally make a dent in this ridiculous drug problem we're facing. The current prosecutor's office has been running the same playbook for years and a new broom is going to sweep the cleanest to address this epidemic. Many of us in Huron County remember what our community was like before the heroin and meth really started to be common place. Even my garage was invaded by a client of my former office. People have a choice to continue to proceed down the path our county is going or they can elect a change in direction.”

Do you think lack of experience could affect your performance, should you be elected?

Sitterly: “I believe I have more experience than my opponent actually administrating a law office. My experience in running my law practice, both in my Norwalk and also in Willard, mirrors the responsibilities of running the prosecutor's office. Making administrative decisions, maintaining a budget and employing and retaining qualified employees are already matters I've handled for most of my adult life. Working in the private sector prior to the practice of law would also benefit the resource management of that office. I have also worked for a law director's firm in the greater Cleveland area.

“Additionally, I believe my experience with a multitude of courts throughout northern Ohio makes me uniquely qualified to bring a global perspective when dealing with the crime our county faces. Further, I am well acquainted through my contact with local law enforcement of the direction they would prefer the prosecutor's office take. I believe my appellate court experience will also be critical for the prosecutor’s office. It would certainly benefit the James Parsons case, as my opponent has had two appeals in that matter already dismissed for her failure to follow the law.”

How do you think your experience will help you, should you be elected?

Kasper: “I am an experienced prosecutor both inside the courtroom and outside the courtroom. ...I have years of experience prosecuting criminals through conviction, including jury trials and preserving the convictions through the court of appeals,” she said. “I bring a comprehensive scope of experience and depth of knowledge to the office of Prosecutor that I will continue to use every day for the benefit of this community, the folks in this community and in the interests of justice.”

Why do you feel the citizens of the county should vote for you, rather than your opponent?

Kasper: “I have been a prosecutor longer than my opponent has been a licensed lawyer.

“I have years of experience prosecuting adult felony cases on behalf of the people of the State of Ohio including felony jury trials in Common Pleas Court, and hundreds of hearing in the trial court and the court of appeals. My opponent has no experience prosecuting felony cases.

“I have experience supervising a staff of almost a dozen employees, including assistant prosecutors, investigator, support staff, and advocates for victims and witnesses; and operating within a budget of over a half million dollars. I have the vision and know-how to make this Office a dynamic driving force for justice for the community, reaching students, seniors, families and businesses.

“I have worked for the county, the townships, and the folks of this community for 17 years to protect and promote their interests and safety and to seek justice on their behalf. I take that obligation and responsibility seriously. I am dedicated to protecting the residents of Huron County, promoting a strong community, and providing smart and effective prosecution. I promise to continue to work every day towards those priorities.”

Sitterly: “I believe I have the confidence of the voters to make it tougher to deal out drug charges. The voters in this county want tougher sentencing and more punishment instead of the seemingly endless opportunities defendants receive to reform their drug habits.

“While the crime rate in this county has gone up, the amount of criminal trials has gone down over the past five years. And the number of trials a prosecutor's office has had is an indicator of how tough plea negotiations are on criminal defendants. Otherwise, a criminal defendant would take his chances at trial. Further, the prosecutor's office was budgeted an additional attorney this year, so there is no reason why the trials cannot keep their previous pace based on human resources.”

Thinking about the drug epidemic in Huron County, how do you intend to use your position to help?

Sitterly: “The primary responsibility of the prosecutor's office is to protect the citizenry. I intend to use the office for that purpose. If that means a sentencing recommendation of incarceration over community treatment, then that is just what it has to be. I know the families of those facing felony drug charges may not want to see their loved ones go to prison, but it's certainly a better option than the morgue.

“I'm not sure what Huron County would look like if sentencing recommendations were any more lenient for the drug related cases than they are right now. And remember, I currently handle defense work, so I understand the defense attorney's tactics. Certainly, the largest impact a prosecutor's office has against the unbridled heroin use in our community is to take more and more of these drug cases to trial. Fighting illegal drug use is a continuum, and remaining vigilant is the only way to avoid losing that fight.

“One option for a prosecutor to more quickly address drug habits are to handle preliminary hearings at the municipal court level before they arrive in felony court. That currently does not happen. That route may be a benefit because the prosecutor's office would be able to address a defendant's drug habit much quicker than letting the drug charge bind the defendant over to felony court. The longer a defendant's drug habit exists, the department of corrections, or prison, just looks more and more like the right answer for both the county citizens as well as the defendant.”

Kasper: “Drug addiction, abuse, criminal possession and trafficking in this community includes both illegal drugs such as heroin and illegal use of prescription drugs, such as oxycodone. Drug addicts also use cocaine, methamphetamines, opiates, and a combination of those drugs. Huron County and many counties in Ohio are staggering under the recent increase in toxic drug use and overdoses and struggling to find sufficient resources and effective tactics to address the opiate influx.

“This community has recognized that prosecution alone cannot turn the tide. Indeed, prosecution is just one tool, a very important tool. Other important tools include education, treatment, rehabilitation and employment.

“Education is not just for users but also non-users, education for students - age appropriate information, parents, grandparents and co-workers to recognize signs, to reduce crimes of opportunities, to protect themselves and their family. I will continue to emphasize the importance of sharing knowledge, information, and education for our community to prevent a first time user just as much as to prevent a repeat offender.

“Treatment and rehab programs are needed to address the needs of addicts. In-patient facilities, locked-down facilities and out-patient facilities and programs for those who are sober and working on employment matters and life skills are all needed. Programs are not one size fits all and what works for one addict may not be effective for another.

“Effective prosecution also includes the critical tool of incarceration – jail or prison time which serves as a deterrent and punishment,” she said. “So, for smart effective prosecution, I will continue to seek out and use all options available, the full scope from prison sentences to outpatient rehab programming.

“The war on drugs can be won. It did not start yesterday and it will not be completed tomorrow. I am certain that as prosecuting attorney I can make a difference so that Huron County can see the tide turning and enjoy a safer, stronger community.”