Dog tag purchase deadline Jan. 31

Continuing this year, you will have the option to purchase a one year, three year, or permanent license.

Fee for one year is $16. Fee for three year is $48. Fee for permanent is $160. Fee for kennel license is $80. Owners should be aware that these longer-term licenses are not refundable in the event of the death of the animal or if the dog is passed to a new owner.

Help the dogs at your local Huron County Dog Pound. Pay $21 per tag and receive a fireplug-shaped tag for the 2017 tag year. The additional $5 received per tag will go toward the medical treatment of the dogs at the Huron County Dog Pound.

A late penalty of an additional $16 per dog tag and $80 per kennel license will be charged when tags are purchased after the Jan. 31 deadline.

An additional $.75 application fee will be charged for each license purchased at area outposts other than the auditor’s office, and a $.50 application fee will be charged for all applications completed through the mail.

Kennel licenses, three year and permanent licenses can only be purchased at the Huron County Auditor’s Office. One year licenses can be renewed/purchased online for a convenience fee of $2.25.

Listing of outposts:

Bellevue: Bellevue Animal Hospital; York Animal Hospital, Inc.

Greenwich: Buck’s Hardware

New London: Gilbert Hardware

North Fairfield: Country Counter Market

Norwalk: Huron County Auditor’s Office; Huron County Dog Warden’s; Huron County Humane Society; Mapleview Animal Hospital; Norwalk BMV

Plymouth: Plymouth Hardware

Wakeman: Main Street Resale Company

Willard: Willard Fish N Game

A reminder: A dog tag must be worn on your dog’s collar, and you must purchase tags in the county your dog resides in to be valid.