Meow meow: Do you know what your cat just said?

Did you know that 80 percent of cat parents believe they can interpret their cat's meows?

According to the Purrfect Together Survey, you heard correctly: people really think they are fluent in kitty. The study released some surprising statistics.

Additional survey results supported that cat companions offer something special.

57 percent of cat parents say they spend most of their free time with their cat

Nearly half of cat parents would choose quality time with kitty over going out with friends

86 percent believe their cats make them better people

And people believe the bond with their cats is like none other, with 28 percent of cat parents telling their cats secrets they've never told anyone else. Some even saying they shared personality traits with their cats.

It’s no surprise that owners like to spoil their cats and make them happy. Of those surveyed, 72 percent love to surprise their furry friends with treats.