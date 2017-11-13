Karen Moser

Karen rejoiced in her love for the Lord. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. She took great pride in her home and her love of taking care of others.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Robert Moser, Sr.; mother, Helen Moser; brothers, Gary Lee Grosscup, Robert Moser, Jr. and Danny Moser and sister, Diania Dye.

She is survived by her daughter’s, Stephiny (Chris Schoewe) Moore of Sandusky and Billie Jean Griffith of New London; son, Nick Music of Greenwich; sister, Brenda (Matt) Corkins of Greenwich; sister-in-law, Jennifer Moser of Greenwich; her beloved grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home in Greenwich where a service will be held at 11 am Thursday with Pastor Bryan Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Edwards Grove Cemetery in Greenwich.

Memorial contributions may be made in Karen’s honor to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.