William Patrick Murray

“Pat” to his family and friends was born in Sandusky, Ohio, the son of Tom and Margaret Murray, on September 21, 1940. He was raised along with his seven siblings at 124 E. Madison Street.

Patrick graduated from Sandusky High School in 1958 where he was the President of his class. He then attended the University of Dayton and graduated with honors in 1962. Pat attended Ohio Northern University Pettit College of law and was admitted to the Ohio Bar Association in 1965.

In 1965 Pat married the former Louise Elaine Pittenger of Crestline, Oh. This year the couple celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Pat is survived by his son, Patrick (colleen) Murray and daughter Erin (Brian) Duttera and four granddaughters Colleen Louise Allen and Delaney Reid Allen along with Claire Theresa and Abigail Margaret Murray; siblings Maureen (Michael) Gergely, Mary (Ron) Bosrock and three brothers Thomas (Ann) Murray, James T Murray, John (Susan) Murray. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Margaret Murray and two brothers, Robert and Joseph.

For 53 years Pat was a partner in the law firm of Murray and Murray, co-founded by his father, Thomas Murray, in 1931. His legendary resourcefulness in the courtroom earned him a reputation as one of Ohio’s premier trial lawyers. Pat’s many trial successes include winning the largest personal injury verdict in Oklahoma’s history and the largest jury verdict in an environmental protection case in Kentucky’s history. To his unbelievable credit he had 19 Ohio Supreme Court appearances and 18 victories!

Pat was a Lawyer’s lawyer who never said “no” to a lawyer or non-lawyer in need of help. Despite a back breaking case load, he was meticulously observant of the sensibilities of those around him, unfailingly respectful of their views and contributions, and never in a rush to a successful outcome in a case that he stepped on anyone to get there. His work ethic and integrity were recognized by friends and foe alike as hallmarks of his character.

He served 30 years on the Board of Directors at Citizens Banking Company – CIVISTA. Active in the community, Pat and Louise Murray have been major contributors to the work of Stein Hospice and many other worthy organizations.

A private family service will be held in celebration of his life. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Pat was an angel in disguise in the early days of hospice first by stepping to the plate to write the by-laws that would govern the newly named Stein Hospice. Several years later with the promptings from his wife, Louise, he represented hospice in a pro bono, 6 year, court battle over an estate that would financially benefit hospices in Ohio. Because of his wit, wisdom, time and talent Stein Hospice received a third of the estate that enabled hospice to build the permanent home on Sycamore Line.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; Volunteers of America 1843 Superior St., Sandusky, Oh 44870, and Firelands Habitat for Humanity 7602 Milan Rd., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.