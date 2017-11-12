Vivian M. Vickery

Born on January 8, 1919, in Holgate, OH the daughter of Leslie and Lela (Ritzman) Cunningham. She was a graduate of Bellevue High School.

Vivian, over the years, had been involved with farming and she also had worked at Barr Rubber for 30 years, before retiring. She will be remembered by her family as a "true believer" in Jesus Christ, her love of gardening, crocheting, doing crafts, going camping and traveling with her husband and more recently with her daughter, Kay.

Vivian was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Monroeville and more recently with St. Stephen United Church of Christ, she was a member of the Farm Bureau, and the Good Sam Club which is with the Vacationland Sams Chapter # 23, in Norwalk, OH.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay A. Mcclusky of Sandusky; six grandchildren, Lee McClish, Doug McClish, Marie Hall, Kay Ann Ryan, Penny Jean Cruz and Edward Lewis McClusky III.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merritt C. Vickery; a daughter, Regina Marie McClish; two son-in-laws, Howard McClish and Edward L. McClusky, Jr.; three sisters and a brother.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, and Wednesday morning, November 15. 2017, from 10 am until time of the funeral services at 11 am at St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 905 E. Perkins Avenue, Sandusky. Rev. Jerald A. Fenske officiating. Burial will be in Sand Hill Cemetery, Castalia, OH.

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Cancer Services of Erie County, 505 E. Perkins Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to the Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water Street, Sandusky, OH 44870.

