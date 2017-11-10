Wayne D. Lortcher

Wayne was born to the late Andrew O. and Thelma (Balduff) Lortcher, on November 28, 1932, in Oxford Township, Ohio, and was a lifelong area resident. Wayne served in the United States Army during the Korean War, was a member of the VFW, Firelands Post #2743, Ken Bur Bell Post #41 American Legion, Eagles Aerie #711, and was a former member of the Mt. Vernon Lodge #64 & Grotto. He was a retired farmer, employed by Collins Elevator for 18 years, he then drove truck for Erie Blacktop until he retired in 1999. Wayne enjoyed gardening and fishing.

He is survived by his daughter, Winsome D. (Douglas) Sprowl, of Galloway, Ohio, by his grandsons, Justin (Sherita) Butler of Sandusky, Ohio, and Matthew Butler, of Columbus, Ohio by his great grandchildren Jazmin and Justin Butler, by his siblings, Paul Lortcher, of New London, Ohio, Andrew Lortcher, of North Carolina, LaVerne Nuthall, of Chokoloskee, Florida, Esther Strait, of North Carolina, and Velda Eskins, of North Carolina, and by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Doreen M. Lortcher, in 2009, by his great grand-daughter, Simone Butler, by his brother, Norman Lortcher, and by his sister, Alpha White.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St. Norwalk, Ohio. Melvin Saylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR11112017