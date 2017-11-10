Oliver Finn Johnson

He was born Tuesday, November 7, 2017 in Akron. He is survived by his parents, maternal grandparents, David (Ann) Beck of Monroeville; paternal grandparents, Gordon (Robyn) Johnson of Bellevue; maternal great-grandparents, James (Gloria) Beck of Monroeville; and paternal great-grandparents, Duane (Norma) Johnson of Mt. Vernon; and great-grandmother, Patricia Uhl of Florida; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call on Monday, November 13, 2017 from 4:30 – 7:30 P.M. at The Chapel South Campus, 156 S. Norwalk Road, Norwalk. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. in The Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be sent to The Chapel South Campus.

Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com

NR11112017