Yvonne Ione Bowers

She was born February 27, 1934 in Wakeman, Ohio to the late Frank E. and Norma A. Butch. She was a native of Norwalk, Ohio and retired here in 1998 after 57 years of ministry alongside her pastor/missionary husband. Yvonne was a 1951 graduate of Norwalk High School and a 1955 graduate of Nyack College in Nyack, New York. She served as a missionary in Guinea, West Africa and later as a pastor's wife to congregations in Pennsylvania and Ohio. She also ministered alongside her husband in the district office of the Eastern and Central Districts of the Christian and Missionary Alliance.

Vonnie, as she was known, loved her Lord Jesus Christ first, her family second, and the many people who knew her. She always had a big smile and kind word to say to everyone she met. She loved music and was a piano and organ teacher for many years, as well as a vocalist for church and many other special occasions. There wasn't much she hadn't read or made as she was an avid reader, crafter, and seamstress. Many friends and family were blessed with her handmade items down through the years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Rev. Howard D. Bowers, her children, H. Daniel (Deborah) Bowers of Norwalk, Karen (Rev. Stephen) Sickel of Willard and Janet (Larry) McGue of Norwalk. Her 10 grandchildren, Ryan Bowers, Kyle (Gina) Bowers, Trevor Bowers, Rev. Brent (Beth) Sickel, Danielle (Ben) Hamman, Jordan (Hilary) Sickel, Alec (Jessie) Sickel, Kailyn Sickel, Elizabeth McGue and Matthew McGue and 10 great grandchildren. Yvonne is also survived by two sisters, Janet (Ron) Morehouse and Sharon (Tom) Austin both of Norwalk.

Friends may call at New London Alliance Church from 1-3 pm on Saturday, November 11, 2017. A memorial service will follow with the Rev. Brent Sickel officiating at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Great Commission Fund of the Christian and Missionary Alliance, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 or online at https://secure.cmalliance.org/give/ or The Christian and Missionary Alliance. Walker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.