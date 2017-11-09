Wayne Lutes

He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He owned and operated Lutes Brother Excavating for many years. Wayne was very active with Berlin Twp. He served as a township trustee for 36 years, served on the Berlin Township Fire Department and the Northern Ohio Rural Water Authority. He was also a member of the East Townsend Masonic Lodge and Berlin Heights American Legion. He enjoyed spending time on Middle Bass Island where his father had been born.

He is survived by his children Pamela (Bill) Dickman, of Monroeville, and Michael (Barbara) Lutes, of Bucyrus, his grandchildren, Ashley Fluke, Amy Robinson, Jeffrey McClung, Ryan Dickman, and Drew Dickman, great-grandchildren, Payton, Jaxson, Zachary, and Mila, a sister Jean Null, of Norwalk, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mildred (Swisher) Lutes, and a brother Carl "Bud" Lutes Jr.

Friends may call on Monday November 13, from 3:00 pm until the time of services at 7:00 pm at the Berlin Township Fire Station, at the corner of St Rt 61 and Hill Road in Berlin Heights. Burial will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Berlin Heights.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Berlin Heights. Online condolences may be left at www.mormanfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Berlin Township Fire Department.