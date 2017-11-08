Rowen Fields

Rowen was full of life and always happy. He loved to eat Fruit Loops, playing with his stuffed animal penguin, and watching Animal Mechanicals. He had been an angel since his birth and will continue to be. He was taken too early and will be forever missed by his family.

In addition to his parents, Rowen will be missed by his siblings, Orion Bentley, Arianna Fields, and Johnathon Fields; grandparents: Stephanie and Kenneth Hammersmith, and Tami Lutz; 7 uncles and 1 aunt.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Fields.

Friends will be received on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 3-5 p.m. at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue.

