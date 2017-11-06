Mildred L. Sweet

She was born February 10, 1923 to the late Earl C. and Anna M. (Ebinger) Shade in Willard Ohio, and was a lifelong area resident. Mildred was an Auxillary member of both the Norwalk Eagles Aerie 711, and the Norwalk VFW Post 2743, she enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, sewing, canning, gardening, both flowers, and vegetables, bowling, and fishing with her husband and children. Mildred was known for her famous potato salad, she loved babysitting for her grandchildren, and enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

She is survived by her children Robert H. (Mary) Sweet, of Norwalk, Ohio, Patricia A. (Bruce) Braddock, of Milan, Ohio, and James P. Sweet, of Norwalk, Ohio, by her grandchildren, Jennifer A. (Mathew) Faulkner, Julie C. (Nathan) Kuhl, and Scott K. (Summer) Braddock, by her great grandchildren, Sydney Kuhl, Colton Faulkner, Cade Faulkner, Carson Faulkner, and Brock Kuhl.

She is also survived by her siblings, Herbert (Marilyn) Shade, Viola Snook, and Robert (Carol) Shade. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Henry A. Sweet in 1999, by her daughter in-law, Bettsy A. Sweet, by her siblings, Charles Shade, Willard Shade, Ernest Shade, Evelyn Baxter, and Dalton Shade.

There will be no visitation, and a graveside service will be held on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., in Meadow Green Memorial Park, 2602 Bogart Rd, Huron, Ohio 44839. Rev. Fred Wiechers will officiate. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

