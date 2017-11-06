Edward worked at Texaco for 29 years and then worked for Unit 20 as the head of the maintenance department. He was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Senior Softball Team in Naples, Florida and played until he was 80 years old.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Richard Logan and Theodore Logan; one sister, Dorothy Schieve-Hahn; and one grandson, Steven A. Logan, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia; four sons, Edward J. Logan, Jr. of Collins, Ohio, Steven A. Logan and wife, Jodie, of New London, Ohio, Michael H. Logan and wife, Sandy, of Sullivan, Ohio, and David S. Logan and wife, Pam, of Lawrenceville, Illinois; one daughter, Teresa J. (Terri) Bledsoe of St. Francisville, Illinois; one brother, William Logan of Sandusky, Ohio; two sisters, Erma Camp of Amherst, Ohio and Kathleen Davidson of Birmingham, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 1:00 PM CST at the Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 PM CST at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lawrenceville City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Edward’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, with envelopes being available at the funeral home.

www.emmonsmaceysteffey.com

