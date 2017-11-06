Daniel L. Schell

Daniel was a graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1957. Following graduation he served in the United States Navy. He then was employed by the Ford Motor Co. until his retirement in 2002. Daniel was a Baptist Minister at Sandusky Freewill Baptist Church and a member of the Church of God in Sandusky. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Piddock), whom he married Nov. 8, 1963 in Fremont; a son, Brian (Kim) Schell of Bellevue; daughters: Michelle Adams-Schell of Bellevue, Dana (Albert) Lewis of Bellevue, and Kelly (Kevin) Gittinger of Bellevue; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a brother, Richard Schell of Whitehouse, OH; and sisters, Gloria Miller of Fremont, Ohio, Barb Cicanese of Monroe, MI.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Betty Miller and Eileen Karcher.

Friends will be received Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 from Noon until a funeral service begins at 2:00 pm at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com

NR11072017