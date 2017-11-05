Julia E. Blair

She was born on March 23, 1924, in Greenwich, daughter of the late Cline and Cleo (nee Dennis) Westbrook.

Julia had worked at the Shelby Air Depot and as a waitress at several Greenwich Restaurants. She had worked at the C.E. Ward Co. in New London and Festival Homes in Greenwich. She was the Dispatcher for the Village of Greenwich Police, Ambulance and Fire Dept. retiring at the age of 73.

Julia was the 2017 Greenwich Bicentennial Senior Queen.

She had been a member of the Women’s Auxiliary for Greenwich then North Fairfield American Legion. She attended the Greenwich United Methodist Church. Julia was a long time supporter of South Central Sports.

Julia was the beloved mother to Roger (Marsha) Blair and Nicki K. Blair all of Greenwich; grandchildren, Matthew (Rachel) Blair and Lindsay (John) Valentine; great-grandchildren, Kaden Blair, Kenlea Blair, Ellie Valentine and one more due in December and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee E. Blair; son, William Greenwood and siblings, Lowell Westbrook, Betty Chandler, Robert Westbrook, Max Westbrook, Harriet Hutchinson, Ruth Hartley and Brittie Jacobs.

The visitation for Julia will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main St., Greenwich where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Eric Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Ripley Church, Edwards Rd., Greenwich.

Memorial contributions in Julia’s honor can be given to Tri-Community Fire Dept.,

49 Main St., Greenwich, Ohio 44837 or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by visiting eastmanfuneralhome.com.

