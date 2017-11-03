Paul E. King

He was born on June 24, 1937 in Baroda, Mich. to the late Lewis and Ruth (Reed) King. He was employed as the parts manager at MTD retiring after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting extended family in Kentucky.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Secor Funeral Home, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastors James Wilson, Danny Hamilton and Cleve King officiating.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Willard United Baptist Church.

