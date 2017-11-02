obituary Richard 'Ricky' Ronald Schoewe • Updated Nov 2, 2017 at 10:05 AM NORWALK — Richard “Ricky” Ronald Schoewe, age 18, of Norwalk, died peacefully at home with his family at his side Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter Catholic Church in Huron, where a Mass will take place at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jeff McBeth officiating. A luncheon will follow. Arrangements are being handled by Evans Funeral Home in Norwalk. NR11032017 Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.