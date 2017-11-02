Patrick A. Brown

He was born April 16, 1958, in Port Clinton, Ohio, to the late James R. and Ruth Virginia Schultz, and lived in this area most of his life. Patrick was a graduate of Norwalk High School, where he was a member of the wrestling team.

He was a former employee and truck driver for F.A. Nye Trucking, Wicks Lumber, and Zeiter Trucking Company. Patrick was a dedicated Cleveland Brown’s fan, enjoyed riding motorcycles, baking, Sunday family gatherings, and especially enjoyed being with the children and grandchildren for Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

He is survived by his children, Heather L. (Ronald) Blair, Jr. of Norwalk, Ohio, Nichole (Ben) Jarrett of Bellevue, Ohio, Jessica (Joshua) Williams of Norwalk, Ohio, and Bradley (Jennifer) Brown of Sanford, Florida, by his grandchildren, Shaiyen (Zachary) Cook, Bailey (Kenneth) Fannin, Gabriel Blair, Nathanial Jarrett, LilliAnn Jarrett, Evelyn Jarrett, Bennett Jarrett, Joshua Couch, James Butz, Noah Butz, Olivia Brown, Athena Brown, Kayden Brown, Serenity Brown, and Ariah Brown, and by two great grandchildren, Haydon Cook, and Harper Cook. Patrick is also survived by his sister, Peggy Steele of Norwalk, Ohio, and by his brothers, James Brown of North Fairfield, Ohio, and William Brown of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Brown.

Friends may call Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneral home.com.

NR11032017