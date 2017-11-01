Noemi S. Gebhardt (née Bereczky)

Noemi is survived by her parents, Sidonia Bereczky of Norwalk. Arpad (Erica) Bereczky of North Olmsted. A loving Aunt, Viorica Ibolya Tempfli, of Eggenfelden Germany. Beloved Daughter, Emma Grace and her, father Donald Gebhardt of Vermilion. Present, caring and loyal to the end friends: Scott Mesenburg, Laura Lichoff, Shelly Lichoff, Megan and Timothy Skinner, Kristen Bryant and Amy Ramey.

Noemi was born on January 7, 1977 as she would say “In the back of a wagon on the way to the hospital”. Her story was amazing since she grew up “behind the wall” in the town of Satu Mare, Romania. She didn’t grow up with the luxuries we take for granted. In 1989 with little time, her family was taken across the border to fly to the United States. She worked hard learning English and was proud to be an official U.S. Citizen. She often reminded us to not take our freedom for granted. She graduated from Edison High School in 1995. She became a travel agent, wife and mother before graduating from Lorain County Community College in 2007 and becoming a Registered Nurse. Her career at Fisher Titus Medical Center started in housekeeping, dietary and finally as a nurse. Patients were lucky to have her as a nurse on a medical surgical unit before transferring to the emergency department and finally ending in PACU.

Noemi was the kindest, most caring and gentlest soul you could ever meet with the heart of a fighter. Even though she had cancer, it did not have her. She continued to care for others as she battled her illness.

She loved her daughter, family, Disney, Bon Jovi, extended family and friends too numerous to count. She was a Foodie. Chemo treatments were spent watching The Food Network and “menu stalking” restaurants.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday November 4, 2017 at Saint Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 38 W. League Street, Norwalk, Ohio with a reception to follow at the adjacent school. Father Gilbert Mascarenhas will officiate the ceremony. Inurnment will take place at 2:15 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Park 6265 Columbia Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Noemi’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Piggy Back Foundation http://www.thepiggybackfoundation.org 31 E Main St, Norwalk, OH 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR11022017