Katherine “Kathy” (nee Damron) Harvey

Kathy was born on June 9, 1954. She lived her entire life in the New London area.

She loved spending time with her family, was an excellent cook, and enjoyed canning, gardening and crafts. Kathy was a straight shooter who would do anything for those she loved.

She worked several years at Nickels Bakery.

Kathy will be fondly remembered and missed by her loving husband of nearly 33 years, Charles J. Harvey; daughter, Kassandra K. Harvey; 6 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; 1 great-grandson; siblings, William Damron, Glenn (Sandy) Damron, Sue Fannin, Betty (Mike) Kroumholtz, Virginia (Harold) Case and Vanie Damron and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Vannie Mae (nee Kidd) Damron; son, Bradley John Damron, Sr. and brother, James Damron.

A private visitation and service will be held at Eastman Funeral Home in New London with burial to follow in Grove Street Cemetery. Condolences to Kathy’s family may be expressed online by visiting eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR11022017