Johnie Prater Jr.

He was born November 29, 1946 in Prestonsburg, KY. He had worked at the former Sheller-Globe Corp. in Norwalk, Value City Department Stores in Toledo and Mansfield, Sam’s Club in Atlantic City, NJ, TJ Maxx in Canton, OH, BJ’s Wholesale in Middleburg Heights, Hackett’s Wisebuys in Ogdensburg, NY and Harbor Freight Tools in Mansfield.

He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Dan) Marks and Melissa (Kerry) Pauley; four grandchildren; mother, Helen E. Prater; brother, James Prater; and his special friend, Linda Fitzgerald.

He was preceded in death by his father, Johnie Prater; and sister, Sally Lee.

Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 -7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to one’s favorite charity.

