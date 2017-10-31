Mitchel Hicks

Mitchel was a 1967 graduate of Willard High School. He had worked at RR Donnelley in Willard for 45 years before retiring.

He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. His hobbies included raising and training hunting dogs.

Mitchel is survived by his wife of 49 years, Julia Jane (nee Oney) Hicks; children, daughters, Kelley Moseley of Galena and Lora Hicks of Greenwich; son, Brandon (Shawna) Hicks of Lexington; several grandchildren and siblings, Josephine (Denzil) Gearhart of Shiloh, Wanda (Ralph) Neeley of Plymouth, Lillian (Sam) Hale of Plymouth, Harold (Irene) Hicks of Plymouth, Frances (Jonny) Hicks of Greenwich, Ruth Oney of Greenwich and Arlene (Gary) Adkins of Shelby.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Alva Luna and Katherine Whitaker and brother, Paul Edward Hicks.

The visitation for Mitchel will be held from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at the Greenwich First Baptist Church, 96 Townsend Street, Greenwich where a service will be held at 11 am on Friday with Rev. Gary Adkins officiating. His interment will follow at Ninevah Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made by visiting eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR11012017