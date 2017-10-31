Beatrice D. Jackson

She was born on January 1, 1934 in Montrose, Arkansas to the late James and Bernice (Jones) Dickens. Beatrice graduated from Dermott High School in Arkansas and later moved to New London where she worked for many years at the former Thomas Creative Apparel as a fabric press operator.

Beatrice was the loving Mother of 10 children whom she all loved equally. Beatrice was the Member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a she loved to play Bingo and take trips with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Jackson III, Bernice Jackson, Paul Jackson, Solomon (Adrienne) Jackson, Lawrence (Shannon) Scruggs, Jennifer (Cameron) Pettway, Holly (Carl) Harris and Robert Jackson; brothers John Willie Dickens, Arthur Thomas Dickens; sisters Alma Block, Celia Turner, Roslyn Dickens, Paulette Taylor, Beverly Frazier and Angee Dickens; grandchildren, Terrell, Terri Michelle, Pamela, LaTosha, Adian, Dominique, Nurashia, Lauren, De’Von, Christopher, Khalil, Elijah, Kiyan, Miyah, Joleena, Ian, Isiah, Carl Jr., Prince, Zavier, Camryn and 1 more on due in February; great grandchildren, Andrew, Koby, Levi, Chadrick Jr. Amorii, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and James Dickens; husband, Joseph Jackson II; daughters, Esther Jackson-Jennings and Frances Jackson; brothers, Larry Dickens, Claude Dickens, James Dickens Jr.; and sisters, Julia (Maxine) Carter and Doris McCohn.

The family will greet friends from 1pm until the 2pm service on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main Street, New London. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Eastman Funeral Home and online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com

