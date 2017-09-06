logo

Janet M. Hilt

TOLEDO — Janet M. Hilt, 74, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 5, 2017, surrounded by loved ones. Janet was born in Bucyrus, Ohio on August 14, 1943 to Robert and Mary (Scheid) Starr. On June 12, 1962, she married the love of her life, Albert Hilt and were married 41 years until his passing in 2003. Janet worked as a cutter for Jobst Institute for 38 years, retiring in 2011. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

Janet is survived by her sons, Albert (Edna) Hilt Jr., David Hilt, Donald Hilt, Robert Hilt, and Christopher (Dawn) Hilt Sr.; grandchildren, Jamie, Kayla, Kara, Taylor, Amanda, Daniel, Albert III, Kyle, Ryan, and Christopher Jr.; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Karen Hartman; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; grandson, Errick; and sisters, Nancy Starr and Roberta Hill.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 8, 2017 at 11:00 am in St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 North Stadium Road, Oregon, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

