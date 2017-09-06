Janet M. Hilt

Janet is survived by her sons, Albert (Edna) Hilt Jr., David Hilt, Donald Hilt, Robert Hilt, and Christopher (Dawn) Hilt Sr.; grandchildren, Jamie, Kayla, Kara, Taylor, Amanda, Daniel, Albert III, Kyle, Ryan, and Christopher Jr.; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Karen Hartman; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; grandson, Errick; and sisters, Nancy Starr and Roberta Hill.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 8, 2017 at 11:00 am in St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 North Stadium Road, Oregon, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

