Dolores M. Birkholz

Dolores retired from the General Electric Bellevue Lamp Plant.

She was a talented artist, painting many portraits over the years. She also designed and made stained glass and jewelry. After relocating to Port Charlotte, FL she continued this craft, teaching a stained glass and jewelry making class.

“Dee” as everyone called her, was a hard working woman and caregiver to many family members. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sadly missed.

Survivors include her son; Charles Birkholz of Norwalk, daughters; Kathy (Nick) Lilli of Bellevue, Alison (John) Lauer of Fremont, grandchildren; Monica (Joe) Bringle, Erica (Eric) Williams, Josh Lauer, Scott Lilli, Nicole Lilli Strunk, Dominique (Ryan) Ray, Jamie (Chad) Koselke, Beth Birkholz, Joy (Lance) Horwedel, Josh Birkholz, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry E. Birkholz in 2001, brothers; Dale Waters, Morris Waters, Robert Waters and a grandson, Joseph Lilli.

A private graveside will be held at Bellevue Cemetery.

Foos and Foos Funeral Service is in care of arrangements.

