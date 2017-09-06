logo

no avatar
obituary

Dolores M. Birkholz

• Updated Today at 4:10 PM

PORT CHARLOTTE — Dolores M. Birkholz, age 92, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 at the Bellevue Care Center. She was born January 26, 1925 in Toledo the daughter of the late, John Waters & Ellen (Gallam) Waters.

Dolores retired from the General Electric Bellevue Lamp Plant.

She was a talented artist, painting many portraits over the years. She also designed and made stained glass and jewelry. After relocating to Port Charlotte, FL she continued this craft, teaching a stained glass and jewelry making class.

“Dee” as everyone called her, was a hard working woman and caregiver to many family members. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sadly missed.

Survivors include her son; Charles Birkholz of Norwalk, daughters; Kathy (Nick) Lilli of Bellevue, Alison (John) Lauer of Fremont, grandchildren; Monica (Joe) Bringle, Erica (Eric) Williams, Josh Lauer, Scott Lilli, Nicole Lilli Strunk, Dominique (Ryan) Ray, Jamie (Chad) Koselke, Beth Birkholz, Joy (Lance) Horwedel, Josh Birkholz, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry E. Birkholz in 2001, brothers; Dale Waters, Morris Waters, Robert Waters and a grandson, Joseph Lilli.

A private graveside will be held at Bellevue Cemetery.

Foos and Foos Funeral Service is in care of arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.foosfuneral.com

NR09072017