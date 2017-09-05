Dr. Amy Jean Smittle

She was a graduate of Kenton Ridge High School. Amy attended Kent State University and was accepted into the Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine accelerated program.

She graduated from The University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine. At the age of 4, Amy was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. This disease would shape who she become later in life. From a very young age, Amy always wanted to be a doctor. She practiced family medicine in many small towns including Norwalk, Ohio, Dickinson, North Dakota and Wishek, North Dakota.

Sadly in 2011, Amy suffered a diabetic coma that ended her medical career. She made a miraculous but not complete recovery that allowed her to return home to the loving arms of her family. Amy was an avid poker player and attended many Texas Hold’em tournaments. She could beat the pants off any man. Amy loved dogs and always had a soft spot for labs. She adopted many rescue dogs through the years, even as a busy medical student.

Amy is survived by her mother Becky (Barnhart) Smittle, brother Brian (Suzanne) Smittle, Uncle Phil (Shelia) Barnhart, Aunt Rita (Barnhart) Butcher, Uncle Gary (Linda) Smittle and Aunt Cathy Smittle (Chuck) Clark-Potts, grandmother June Maynard-Barnhart, Uncle Kent (Sally) Maynard, many cousins, nephews, one niece and her beloved dog Shy Shy. She was met in heaven by her father Carl Smittle, grandparents Allen and Helen Barnhart and Carl and Juanita Smittle.

Special thanks to her physician Dr. Mark Roberto and diabetic specialist Dr. Trisha Zeidan whose help was much appreciated through these past years.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday from 4 – 8 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday with Pastor Ken Woode officiating.

Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Juvenile Diabetic Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14 th Floor, New York, New York 10004

