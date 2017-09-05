Carleen Funk

Carleen is survived by a daughter, Jacki (Bill) Soles of Hartford; a son, Timothy (Julie) Lindus of Burghill; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Funk; a son; a grandson; three sisters; a brother; and a granddaughter.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Willard with Father Chris Mileski officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

NR09062017