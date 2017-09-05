logo

Carleen Funk

BURGHILL — Carleen Funk, age 89, resident of Burghill, died Friday, August 25, 2017, at her home. She was born on September 8, 1927 in Willard, the daughter of Whitmer and Della Davis Reese. She worked as a cook at Twilight Gardens in Norwalk. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kinsman.

Carleen is survived by a daughter, Jacki (Bill) Soles of Hartford; a son, Timothy (Julie) Lindus of Burghill; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Funk; a son; a grandson; three sisters; a brother; and a granddaughter.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Willard with Father Chris Mileski officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

