Kieth A. Farley

He graduated from Monroeville High School and EHOVE Career Center.

He was a diesel mechanic for 30 years. He loved to bowl, fish and golf and ride his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle. He was a member of Grove Park Baptist Church, Portsmouth, Virginia.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Roberta (Butler) Farley; his children Brian Farley, Janet Farley, Bridget Wright, Heather (Leon) Hiser, and Jennifer (Nick) Lewis; a sister, Debbie (Ron) Phillips and 11 grandchildren; his brother in laws Roger Butler, Michael (Karen) Butler and Edward (Barb) Butler; a sister-in-law Barb (Butler) Christiansen and nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, grandparents and a granddaughter

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. at New Covenant Lighthouse Church, 66 Old State Road, Norwalk, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roberta Farley.