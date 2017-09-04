Eric C. Butler

He was born February 9, 1949, in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Lloyd and Joyce (Brink) Butler. Eric was a 1976 graduate of Norwalk High School, and attended Ohio State University. He retired from the American Baler Company of Bellevue, Ohio, as a machinist. He also enjoyed playing chess, and astronomy. Eric is survived by his sister, Karen Coe of Groton, Mass., and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or service. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Berlin Heights, Ohio. Walker Funeral Home 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR09052017