Arthur O. Hart

Arthur retired from Vandresser in Norwalk.

Survivors include his wife; Rose (Strecker) Hart whom he married August 2, 1986 in Norwalk, son; Jack Blankenship of Norwalk and granddaughter; Wendy. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his 1st wife Cathleen (Slagel) Hart.

Friends will be received Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 10:00 am until a funeral service begins at 11:00 am at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, OH. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk.

NR09052017