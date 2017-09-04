Alvin “Al” Clark

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1952. He married his high school sweetheart, Juanita (Gordon) Clark in 1953. They have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

Al was employed at New Departure in Sandusky for 38 years. During which he also remodeled and built new homes.

He spent many years with the Boy Scouts, being Scoutmaster of Troop 46. He had been in Scouting since he was 12 years old.

He later went into woodcarving. He started teaching woodcarving in 1984 and opened the Woodcarvers Den, which he owned and operated along with his wife. He sponsored 22 woodcarving shows at the Bellevue VFW, which people came from near and far to enjoy.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons; Doug (Barb) Clark, Ken Clark, Scott (Sherrie) Clark and several grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Ramon.

Friends will be received Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017 from 2 to 7 pm at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. A funeral service will be held Friday, Sep. 8, 2017 at 11:00 at the funeral Home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.foosfuneral.com

NR09052017