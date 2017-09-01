Rex A. Kilgore

He is survived by his wife, Stella L. (Kimberlin) Kilgore whom he married on February 20, 1999; six children, Rachel (Richard Jr.) Patrick, Nicholas Kilgore, Douglas Kilgore, Apryl Kilgore, Sterling Burton, and Duston (Jackie) Burton all of Willard; numerous grandchildren; his father, Kizer Kilgore of Willard; five sisters, Wilma (Terry) Allen of Norwalk, Margie (Nelson) Shaarda of Willard, Debbie (Mike) Coburn of Willard, Carolynn (Mark) Kilgore of Greenwich, and Mariann (Jeff) Stumbo of Willard; four brothers, Larry (Judy) Kilgore of Willard, David Kilgore of Willard, Kizer Kilgore Jr. of Willard and James Kilgore of Willard; numerous nieces nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kilgore, and a granddaughter, Madison L. Burton.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Living Truth Community Church, 631 S. Main St., Willard, Ohio where the funeral services will held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM with Pastor David Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Willard. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

NR08022017