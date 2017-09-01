Jeanette V. Weddell

Born November 23, 1930 in Norwalk, Ohio the daughter of the late George and Hazel Woodworth. Beloved wife of the late Robert “Gene” Weddell; loving mother of Rob (Sharon) Weddell and Nancy (Stanton) Broyles; dearest grandmother of Quentin and Katie.

Jeanette taught and retired from the Waterford Schools after many years of service. She was a founding member of the White Lake Library and was very proud of her affiliation with the Delta Zeta Sorority. In her free time Jeanette would enjoy reading a good book.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m Thursday, September 7, 2017 at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Pastor Dan Wine officiating. Burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 3-9 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to your favorite local library in Jeanette’s name. To send a condolence go to www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

