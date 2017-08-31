Vera “Granny” Evelyn (Resor) Slagle

She was born June 15, 1927 in Van Wert, Ohio to the late Carl Resor and Mildred (Braden) Schaffer. She worked at Van Dresser in Norwalk for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Richard Hotchkiss, Connie (James) Loyer, Kathy (Mickey) Houghtlen, Linda Hamilton, Doug (Robin) Slagle, Patricia Slagle, Duff Slagle, and Bobbie (Peggy) Slagle; a special niece, Ann Ciko; and special friends, Gary (Pam) Hoover; many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Roy (Emily) Resor, Doug (Charlotte) Resor, Martin Resor, Martha Resor, Frank Resor, Tom Resor, Virginia Morse and Carol Temple; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bobby Schaffer, Howard Resor and Yvonne Resor.

Friends may call on Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.

NR09012017