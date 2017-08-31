Robert C. “Bob” Scheid

He was born December 19, 1939 in Norwalk and was a 1957 graduate of Monroeville High School. Bob was also a graduate of Faro University, where he received his Associate Degree. He served in the U.S. National Guard. Bob was employed at the former Faulhaber Company in Monroeville until 1998, after that he went to work at Humanetics Innovative Solutions, Inc., Huron (formerly Denton), retiring in 2016. He was an avid bowler, dartball player, and bicyclist.

He is survived by one sister, Carol Arroyo of North Ridgeville, Ohio; nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Gladys (Herner) Scheid and one nephew.

Friends may call Friday, September 1, 2017 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 1:00 PM in the funeral home. Mrs. Kaye Moth will officiate. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870, Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, C/O American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or to the donor’s favorite charity.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.

NR09012017