Richard C. “Dick” Schibley

He was born September 4, 1933 in Monroeville to the late Wilbur and Thyrza (Knoll) Schibley and was a lifelong resident of Monroeville. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

For 42 years, Dick and his brother William owned and operated the Sohio (BP) gas station and the Drive Thru in Monroeville until their retirement. Following retirement, he worked part time for Underground Utilities, Monroeville. Dick was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Monroeville American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and the Norwalk Eagles Club.

He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Juanita (Smith) Schibley, whom he married June 30, 1956. While in the emergency room a nurse commented on his accomplishment of being married 61 years, and his comment to her was, “61 years isn’t long when you like what you got”. He is also survived by two daughters, Sheila (Dan) Hershiser, Linda (Gene) Weilnau; grandchildren, Anthony (Mandy) Hershiser, Anne (Dustin) Hanson, Zack Weilnau, Nicole Campbell; great grandchildren, Keagan Slater, Ava, Jayce, and Abel Hershiser, and Braylee Bishop; one sister, Carolyn Burden; and one brother, William (Ellen) Schibley; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Thyrza Schibley; one sister and brother in law, Harry and Ruth Wood; and one nephew, Gary Schibley.

Friends may call Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 66 Chapel Street, Monroeville with Fr. Ron Schock officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church or to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.\

