Cheryl Ann (Ferguson) Bundren

She is survived by 2 sons, Dustin Bailey and Derrick Coulson of Mansfield; 2 grandsons, Luke and Dalton Bailey; stepchildren, Tina, Paul and John Bundren; 3 step grandchildren; siblings, Alfred "Lee" (Bernadette) Ferguson of Bellevue, Carolyn (Charles Ousley) Reese of Loudonville, Lowell "Bo" (Annette) Ferguson of Englewood, CO and James (Mary Ann) Ferguson of Elyria; several nieces and nephews; Aunt Mary Barnett of Willard.

She is preceded in death by her companion, John Burton; parents, George and Mildred Ferguson; 3 brothers, Earl, Bobby and Garland Ferguson; sister, Linda Pool.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and on Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio where the funeral service will be at 11:00 AM with Pastor Carl Woodyard officiating. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio.