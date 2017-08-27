Jerry Hale

He was born on November 18, 1964 in Willard.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, singing and playing guitar.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Faye (nee Edwards) Hale; mother, Sally (nee Shepherd) Bailey; sisters, Joyce Bolen, Ollie Stephens and Holly Stumbo; brother, John Hale and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Henry Douglas Hale, and sisters, Deb Reed and Edith Conley.

Eastman Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online contributions may be made by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR08282017