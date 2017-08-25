She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Teenie was born to Ernest and Clara Fish and lived at 13910 Pearl Road, in one of the oldest frame homes in Strongsville Township, having been built in 1850. Ernest and Clara purchased the home in 1907 selling the property to Pete Bauer (Pontiac Garage) in 1977. The house was the home to eight children, now all deceased.

Throughout her life as a mother, Teenie shared many of her interesting experiences growing up in Strongsville. She was very proud of the fact that her father, Ernest, was the first rural mail carrier with delivery completed with a horse and buggy. Ernest and his family were very active in the Strongsville Congregational Church (UCC) supplying his home grown flowers to the church throughout his life. His love of flowers was handed down to Teenie. She also recalled how she used to mow the Dom Pomeroy lawn for 35 cents.

After graduating from the Strongsville School System, Teenie enrolled as a music major at Baldwin Wallace in Berea, Ohio, where she played the violin and piano. During her second year, she met Harry Swinehart of Somerset, Ohio. They were married March 11, 1937 in Strongsville.

Thereafter, moving to Wakeman, Ohio, where Harry was employed with the Buckeye Pipe Line Company. There Teenie and Harry raised their three children, participating as boosters for the then Townsend-Wakeman School System, a member of the Wakeman Congregational Church, and other activities of the town. After Harry retired from the Pipe Line, he and Teenie were able to spend 24 years during the winter months in Zephryhills, Florida. There they enjoyed golfing on a daily basis, also where Teenie was very proud of her hole in one.

After falling at her home in Wakeman in April, 2016, Teenie moved into Altenheim Nursing Home in Strongsville where she continued to live out her 101 years of life.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday August 27 at 2:00 pm at the Wakeman Cemetery.

Arrnagements are being handled by Morman Funeral Home, Wakeman.

Be on the look out dad, she is on her way!

NR08262017