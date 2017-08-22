Dreyson Jess Scriver

Born at 27 weeks he weighed 2 pounds 2 ounces and was 13 inches long. Although Dreyson didn’t spend much time with us on earth he was very loved and touched many lives. Our precious angel will never be forgotten.

He is greeted in Heaven by his great grandparents, Claudy and Naviona Jordan, Christian and Ruth Coy, Arnold Ruffing and Olray Jones.

In addition to his parents he is survived by grandparents, Arnold and Tina Ruffing; Russell and Patricia Scriver; Aunts, Alexis Ringlein, Cheyanna Ruffing; Uncles: Rusty Scriver, Daniel Scriver, Joey Ringlein, and Jesse Ruffing; He has several great aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be no services held.

Contributions for Dreyson’s memorial fund can be sent to P.O. Box 173, North Fairfield , Ohio 44855.

“Sometimes, it’s the smallest things that take up the most room in our hearts.”

NR08222017