Laura Bundschuh

She was born April 23, 1918 in Fremont to the late Francis and Laura (Lehmhukle) Baumer. She was a 1936 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School in Fremont and was a bank teller for many years at Society Bank in Vermilion, Erie County Bank, Society Bank, Key Bank and Western Security Bank in Sandusky. She lived in the Bellevue and Fremont area and moved to Norwalk in 1957, was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed playing bingo and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, David (Joan) Bundschuh of Norwalk, Deanna Miller of Monroeville and Gregory (Hannah) Bundschuh of Fairbank, Alaska; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and blessed to have many great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Paul H. Bundschuh in 1994; son, Alan Bundschuh in 1992; son-in-law, John J. Miller; and her sister, Oliveanna Baumer

Friends may call on Wednesday from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 10:30 A.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH 44857. A special thank you to our Mother’s wonderful caregivers at Norwalk Memorial Home.

