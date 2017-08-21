Beverly Ann Minor Brabb

Beverly was born Sept. 16, 1931 in Carrollton, Missouri to Roland and Emma Allen Minor. She was involved in the musical arts throughout her life playing piano and organ. She was a witty, well-read intelligent woman. She worked as a laboratory technician in her early years. She had an interest in archaeology, anthropology and geology. She was an early advocate of women’s issues including involvement with the Girls Scouts of America. She was one of the founders of The Norwalk Chamber Concert Music Series.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Manley Brabb who passed away in 1994; her parents; three sisters and a brother.

Survivors: Son, Marc A. Brabb; daughter, Dr. Betsy Brabb and husband, Dr. Tyrus Frerking; son, Manley J. Brabb “Jeff”; grandchildren, Dr. Andrew A. Frerking and Elisa, Kevin P. Frerking and Muna; great granddaughter, Celine Frerking; four nephews; several great nieces and great nephews. Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.

