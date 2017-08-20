Laura E. Johnson

She was born July 17, 1932 in Portsmouth, the daughter of Frank and Jimsey (Conley) Tackett.

Before she moved to Bellevue, Laura had lived in Newark and also Oklahoma City, Okla, where she worked for CSPI as a press operator.

Survivors include her children: Cheryl Ann Vallance, Matthew Lloyd (Robin Walton) Vallance, Patrinia May Johnson; grandchildren: Maranda (Christopher) Dean, Brandi (Senica) Yates, Heather Frommelt; great-grandchildren: Joshua Lunsford Jr, Savannah Dean, Brenden Dean, Marek Dean, Brooklyn Stokes, Danyelle Yates, Abagale Dress, Paislee Dress, Kasey Yates, Klaus Dress; and siblings: James Daniel Tackett, Judith Ann Phipps, Betty Faye Phipps and Rufus Tackett.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her siblings: Sylvia Tackett;, Orville Tackett, Eula May Montgomery, Norman Tackett, Ray Edward Lee Tackett and Pierce Edmond Tackett.

Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St, Bellevue, where her funeral service will take place at 7:30 p.m.

NR08212017