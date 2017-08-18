Andrew Braden

He was born May 8, 1987 in Norwalk, Ohio and was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School in West Columbia, SC. He enjoyed spending time with his family and worked at New Horizons Bakery and Borgers in Norwalk. He was an avid sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed the South Carolina Gamecocks and Ohio State Football.

He is survived by the love of his life for 10 years, Lexi (Risner) Braden, to whom he married April 19, 2012; children, Mason O. Braden and Dawson Z. Braden, both at home; parents, Dale E. Braden Jr. and Kimberly (James) George; siblings, Brittany (Jeremy Plemmons) Braden, Halle (David Smith) Braden, Richard Pomerleau, Terra (Tyler Hinckley) Howard and Elisha (Kimani Gipson) Roswell; 12 nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; father-in-law, Thom (Jenna) Risner and mother-in-law, Laura (Jarrett) Gouch; maternal grandmother, Mary (Michael) Hornsby; paternal grandparents, Dale Sr. and Irene Braden.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joe Duncan.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home with Rev. Roger George officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.

NR08192017