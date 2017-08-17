David Bowling

He was born July 11, 1955 in New London to the late Harold and Edna (nee Dudley) Bowling. David grew up in New London and wrestled for the Wildcats in school. He left school early to join the United States Army and served his country for nearly 8 years. He was M-16 Rifle expert, chemical operations specialist, National Defense Service Medalist, and had achieved the rank of E5-SGT when he was honorably discharged.

David had worked for Janesville in Norwalk and Falcon Industries.

He was a member of the New London Eagles, and was an avid Browns, Indians, Cavs and Ohio State fan. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed shooting pool.

David is survived by his children, Donna (Bato) Harris of Lucas, OH, David (Jessica) Bowling of New London, Laila (Logan) Michowka of New London, Joshua Bowling of Mount Vernon; stepdaughter, Joleena Jackson of New London; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandsons and siblings, Debrah Sue (Mike) Stratton of New Haven, IN, Delores (Jim) Midolo of New London, Del Bowling of New London, Dee (Rita) Bowling of New London and Daisy (Don) Ward of New Haven, OH.

Friends and family may call from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Monday, August 21, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home in New London where a service will be held on Tuesday August 22, 2017 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Grove Street Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Eastman Funeral Home on behalf of the family. Online condolences may also be expressed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR08182017