Audrey Marie Cooper

Audrey was born in Clyde on June 29, 1929 to the now deceased Floyd R. and Dorothy Mae (Bartlett) Ramsey.

She graduated from Thompson High School in 1947 and the Fremont Beauty School in 1948.

A business woman all of her life, she was the owner of Audrey's Klip-n-Kurl; Audrey's Ceramics; and The Body Shoppe (exercise and tanning) all of Clyde.

Mrs. Cooper was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Clyde the Clyde VFW Auxiliary, and former a member of the Clyde Eagles and Moose.

On June 30, 1950 she married Joseph H. Cooper, Sr. in Flat Rock, Ohio. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2008.

Survivors include their children; Joseph H. Jr. III (Rosella) Cooper of Green Springs; Thomas Cooper of Copper Mountain, Colorado; Jack (Vicki) Cooper of Clyde; Timothy Copper of Deland, Florida; Deborah (Dave) Gebauer of Clyde and D. Susan (John) Mayes of Clyde. Six grandchildren, Allen Cooper, Karleigh Cooper, Joseph H. Cooper,IV, John Mayes, Christina Lowe, and Jacob Gulick along with six great-grandchildren. Also her husband's brother and sister, George Schmidt and Marge Kirchhof, both of Connecticut survive.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 21, 2017 from 10:00 am until the service at Noon at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main Street, Clyde, Ohio. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be given to Promedica Hospice.

