Eric “Rick” C. Hedeen

• Today at 5:13 PM

AZ — Eric “Rick” C. Hedeen, age 67, recently retired to Arizona, but a lifelong resident of Plymouth Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born on June 20, 1950 in Shelby, Ohio to John and Dorothy (Guthrie) Hedeen. He was a 1968 graduate of George Mason High School in Falls Church, Virginia. Rick retired from R.R. Donnelly’s in Willard after 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle (Sparks) Hedeen; a son, Joseph (Nicole) Hedeen of Galion; two daughters, Melissa Hedeen of Shelby; and Megan Hedeen of Santa Barbara, CA; three grandchildren, Maci Hedeen of Shelby, Molli Reynolds of Shelby and Hannah Sheller of Greenwich; his parents, John and Dorothy Hedeen of Plymouth; a brother, Jim (Susan) Hedeen of Chantilly, VA; a sister, Kris Hedeen of Ashfield, PA and several nieces and nephews.

Rick was a lover of nature, animals and the outdoors.

He was a mentor, teacher, father, Pop pop, husband, son and brother. He was a master at giving love unconditionally.

Visitation will be held at the Plymouth American Legion Post, 112 Trux Street, Plymouth, Ohio on Saturday, August 19th, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM where the funeral service will be held also at 2:30 PM with Rick’s friend John Babcock officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, Ohio. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

