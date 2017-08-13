Robert B. Moore

He is survived by his Wife Ingrid Moore, daughters Patricia Humphrey of WV, Christina Rowe of Florida, and son Sean Moore of Tahoe, NV. and nine grandchildren.

He was born in Chelsea, MA on August 5, 1942. He held an MBA from Ashland University and retired from Kaiser Permanente in 2014.

A former avid Marathon Runner and active in the Norwalk, OH Chapter of Huron County Master Gardeners. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. A self-made man; selfless and kind.

Service will be private.

Donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com.

Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is assisting the family with arrangements.

NR08142017